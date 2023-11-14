RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Others commit petty thefts, BJP commits robberies to topple govts: Kharge
November 14, 2023  18:42
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of toppling governments in different states, including the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, using illegitimate means. 
  
He was speaking at a public meeting at Indergarh in Sewda assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district ahead of the November 17 elections. 

"In 2018, you elected a Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. They (the BJP) lured Congress MLAs, bribed them to bring it down," Kharge alleged. 

The BJP formed a "stolen government" not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, he said.

"Other people commit petty thefts, but the BJP people commit big robberies to change governments," the Congress president said. 

Kharge also targeted the ruling BJP over the incident of a man urinating on a tribal person in Sidhi district, a video of which went viral. 

"Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan  later washed the victim's feet, but washing the feet will not do anything. Remove this person's poverty, give him food, clothes and a house to live in," he said. 

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre was opposing the demand of caste census, Kharge said, adding that a Congress government  will certainly carry out such a census "which will benefit all sections of society." 

"A few people are instigating the public by claiming that such counting will benefit only a few sections of society, the Congress chief said. 

He also accused prime minister Modi of making false election promises.

"During elections, Modi calls himself the son of the poor and says his mother used to wash utensils in other people's houses. Many women in the country are still supporting their families by washing utensils in other people's homes and their children do not get nutritious food," he said. -- PTI
