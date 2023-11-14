RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Omar asks Congress to revoke hijab ban in Karnataka
November 14, 2023  17:09
image
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday asked Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to work on revoking the ban on hijab (headcover) imposed by the Karnataka government.
   
"Why should the government interfere in this? And such orders are passed through which Muslims are targetted. When all this used to happen in Karnataka earlier, it would not surprise us because there was the BJP government at that time. 
 
"But it is sad that during Congress' tenure, such decisions are taken. It is very unfortunate. 

"I request Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the order that has been issued in Karnataka and work on revoking this order," Abdullah told reporters after a party function in Baramulla.

Asked about elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the former chief minister said the BJP was not ready to face the people.

"Leave aside the assembly elections, even the municipal polls have been postponed. The municipality (corporation) in Srinagar does not exist now, even the term of the Jammu Municipality is coming to an end. By January, all municipalities will have completed their terms. The panchs and sarpanchs will also cease to exist after January," he said. 

"They (the central government) used to tell the world that they have established three-tier democracy in J&K, not one tier is left of it now. It is clear... if the BJP had felt that they would win elections here, they would have held the polls here," he added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup PIX: India remain unbeaten with 160-run win over Netherlands
World Cup PIX: India remain unbeaten with 160-run win over Netherlands

Images from the ICC World Cup match between India and the Netherlands, at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

U'khand tunnel collapse: Oxygen being supplied, efforts on to rescue workers
U'khand tunnel collapse: Oxygen being supplied, efforts on to rescue workers

They said the incident occurred around 4 am when a 150-metre-long portion of the four-and-a-half-kilometer-long tunnel collapsed.

Is World Cup 2023 Already in Mumbai?
Is World Cup 2023 Already in Mumbai?

A 5 foot tall lantern replica of the World Cup replica to wish the Indian cricket team success for World Cup 2023 at the Mahadavavhi Wadi Te Wageshwari Sarvajanim Ganesh Mandal in Parel, north central Mumbai.

Traditional 'khatla', 'haat' still key to woo voters in MP's tribal Jhabua
Traditional 'khatla', 'haat' still key to woo voters in MP's tribal Jhabua

The candidates believe that 'khatla' meetings and processions taken out in 'haat' (local markets) are quite effective and help in connecting better with voters living in remote and scattered settlements of Jhabua.

2.2 Million Diyas Light Up Ayodhya
2.2 Million Diyas Light Up Ayodhya

Ayodhya surpassed its earlier record of lighting 1.7 million diyas and set a new Guinness World Record by lighting 2.23 million diyas across 51 ghats during its Deepotsav celebration.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances