Odia actress held for misbehaving' with woman writer





Infocity police in Bhubaneswar arrested the 39-year-old actress on the basis of a complaint lodged by the writer, Bhubaneswar DCP's office said in a statement.





Nayak had earlier lodged a complaint against Pati with Infocity police alleging that the writer had failed to repay her Rs 5.08 lakh, the police added.





Subsequently, the actress withdrew her complaint after signing a compromise petition with undertakings from both sides.





The writer even returned the money to Nayak and the latter assured that she will not take any steps to tarnish the image of the former, the police said. -- PTI









