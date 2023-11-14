Odia actress held for misbehaving' with woman writer

Odia actress held for misbehaving' with woman writerNovember 14, 2023 00:35
The police on Monday arrested Odia actress Mousumi Nayak for allegedly demanding money and misbehaving with writer Banasmita Pati.
Infocity police in Bhubaneswar arrested the 39-year-old actress on the basis of a complaint lodged by the writer, Bhubaneswar DCP's office said in a statement.
Nayak had earlier lodged a complaint against Pati with Infocity police alleging that the writer had failed to repay her Rs 5.08 lakh, the police added.
Subsequently, the actress withdrew her complaint after signing a compromise petition with undertakings from both sides.
The writer even returned the money to Nayak and the latter assured that she will not take any steps to tarnish the image of the former, the police said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...