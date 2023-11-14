RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Now, EC notice to Priyanka Gandhi for remarks on PM
November 14, 2023  20:51
The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly making unverified and false statements with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
Acting on a complaint made by the BJP that she had made "false" and "unverified" statements against Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh recently, the poll panel asked her to explain her statement by 8 pm on Thursday.
 
In its representation to the poll panel, the BJP had accused Priyanka Gandhi of making a "baseless and false" claim that the Narendra Modi government had privatised public sector undertakings (PSUs). 
 
She had purportedly alleged that Prime Minister Modi had given away PSU BHEL to his industrialist friends. -- PTI 
