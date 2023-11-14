RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Moorkhon ke sardar': Modi's jibe at Rahul in MP
November 14, 2023  14:31
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Centre will launch a scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore for the welfare of tribals in the country on Wednesday when the entire nation will celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

Addressing a public meeting in Betul district, Modi noted the presence of a large number of people on the last day of his campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled on November 17, and said it is an indication that the BJP's victory is assured in these polls.

Modi said he has seen "unprecedented trust and affection" for BJP among the people of Madhya Pradesh, and added that the Congress has accepted defeat ahead of elections.  
          
"Tomorrow is Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, I will go to Jharkhand to pay respect to (tribal icon) Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The entire country will celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda's jayanti and the Centre will announce a scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore for the welfare of tribals," the PM said.

He said the Congress accepted defeat and is now turning to seers for reviving its fortunes in the last phase of poll campaigning.

"The Congress knows that its fake promises won't work in front of Modi's guarantees," the PM said.

"As November 17 is nearing, Congress' claims are getting exposed. The Congress has accepted defeat and now they're relying on luck," he said.

The Congress never believed that abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, law against triple talaq and the construction of Ram temple will ever be a reality, but "we have done all these things," Modi said.

All promises made to the people will be fulfilled and "this is my guarantee," he added.

Modi also said India has become the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world.

He took a swipe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his remark during a rally on Monday that mobile phones in the people's pockets were "Made in China" and they should rather be "Made in Madhya Pradesh".

"A 'mahagyani' from Congress yesterday said people of India have 'Made in China' phones...moorkhon ke sardar (king of fools)...in which world do they live. They have the disease of not seeing their country's progress.

India has become the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world," the PM said. -- PTI
