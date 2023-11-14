RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kashmiri woman evacuated from war-torn Gaza
November 14, 2023  15:17
image
An Indian woman from Kashmir who had sought immediate evacuation from the war-torn Hamas-ruled Gaza has safely reached Egypt with the help of Indian missions in the region, according to her husband.
 
Lubna Nazir Shaboo and her daughter Karima, crossed the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Monday evening.
 
"They are in al-Arish (a city in Egypt). Tomorrow morning (Tuesday) they will move to Cairo," Lubna's husband Nedal Toman said in a text message sent to PTI from Gaza.
 
The only exit route from Gaza, the Rafah crossing with Egypt, has been infrequently opened the past few weeks to let humanitarian supplies enter Gaza and also let some foreign nationals and wounded people cross over to the other side.
 
In a telephone call to PTI on Sunday, Lubna confirmed that her name was among the people who could leave Gaza and thanked profusely the Indian missions in the region -- in Ramallah, Tel Aviv and Cairo -- for making this possible.
 
On October 10, Lubna had reached out to PTI over the phone seeking help for evacuation.
 
"We are facing a brutal war here and everything is being destroyed and bombarded in a matter of seconds," she had told PTI.
 
Following the unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants on October 7 in the southern areas of the Jewish state, Israel declared war launching a counter-offensive with the twin objectives of ousting Hamas, which has ruled the coastal Strip since 2007, and freeing around 240 people who were taken hostage by the Islamic faction.
