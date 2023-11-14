RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India to Canada: Prevent attacks on sacred places
November 14, 2023  10:40
In a significant diplomatic move, India has spearheaded recommendations for Canada to fortify measures preventing attacks on places of worship and effectively address hate speech.

The proposals were presented during the United Nations Human Rights Council Review meeting, where diplomats from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka shared their insights and recommendations.

Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain noted legislative enactments such as the National Housing Strategy Act and the Accessible Canada Act while addressing the issue at the Council meeting.

"We note the enactment of the National Housing Strategy Act, Accessible Canada act, and National strategy to combat human trafficking," said Hussain addressing the UNHRC review meeting.

India also recommended that Canada strengthen its domestic framework to prevent the misuse of freedom of expression, particularly for inciting violence.

Additionally, India urged Canada to disallow activities of groups promoting extremism, prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, and enhance measures to address hate crimes and hate speech.

"India recommends the following to Canada -- further, strengthen the domestic framework to prevent misuse of freedom of expression, for inciting violence and disallow activities of groups that are promoting extremism; effectively prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, strengthen legislative and other measures to address hate crimes and hate speech," he also said.

Bangladesh diplomat Abdullah Al Forhad commended Canada's progress in human rights protection and acknowledged the ongoing implementation of its strategy to combat human trafficking.

However, Bangladesh recommended that Canada intensify efforts against racism, hate speech, hate crimes, and discrimination against migrants and Muslim minorities.

They also called for measures to reduce carbon emissions and urged international cooperation in addressing climate change impacts.

"In spite of cooperation, Bangladesh offers recommendations to Canada: intensify its efforts to combat racism, hate speech, hate crimes, and discrimination against migrants and Muslim minorities, take necessary measures to reduce carbon emissions; strengthen international cooperation in addressing the negative impacts of climate change; and consider ratifying an international convention on the protection of the rights of all migrants, workers and members of their families," said Bangladesh's Al Forhad.  -- ANI
