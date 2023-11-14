RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hospitality icon PRS Oberoi passes away
November 14, 2023  12:03
image
Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, widely known as the doyen of Indian hospitality, passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind a rich legacy.
 
He was 94.
 
"It is with deep sadness that we inform the peaceful passing of PRS Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group, earlier today," a statement said.
 
A luminary in the hospitality industry, Oberoi's legacy transcends borders, leaving an indelible mark on the global landscape, it added.
 
Oberoi received numerous awards and accolades, including the Padma Vibhushan, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the country in tourism and hospitality.
 
He was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at ILTM ( International Luxury Travel Market), recognizing his exceptional leadership and vision. Oberoi was also presented with the 'Corporate Hotelier of the World' award by HOTELS magazine USA.
 
The 6th International Hotels Investment Forum in Berlin honoured him with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also the recipient of Forbes India Leadership Awards, Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence, CNBC TV 18 India Business Leader Awards, Business India magazine's Businessman of the Year, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.
 
"As we mourn the loss of a true icon, we also aim to celebrate the extraordinary legacy PRS Oberoi leaves behind. In the coming days, we will share details of our plans to honour and remember him," the statement said.
 
The cremation ceremony will be held at the Bhagwanti Oberoi Charitable Trust, Oberoi Farm, Kapashera, starting at 4 pm on Tuesday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tiger 3 review: Some Fan Service, Some Fun!
Tiger 3 review: Some Fan Service, Some Fun!

Too bad the one time it is friendly to the environment, Tiger chooses to celebrate his Diwali with 'meetha' and not 'pathaaka', points out Sukanya Verma.

England retain six World Cup players for Windies tour
England retain six World Cup players for Windies tour

Jos Buttler will captain the team for the Caribbean tour, with Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone featuring in the ODI group from the showpiece event.

BJP's controversial Raja Singh eyes hat-trick from Hyderabad seat
BJP's controversial Raja Singh eyes hat-trick from Hyderabad seat

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Goshamahal in-charge Nanda Kishore Vyas is pitted against Raja Singh from Goshamahal segment.

FPIs' selling spree continues; pull out Rs 5,800 cr from equities
FPIs' selling spree continues; pull out Rs 5,800 cr from equities

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) selling spree continued as they dumped Indian equity worth over Rs 5,800 crore this month so far on rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This came after such investors...

PowerMin nudges states, gencos to take up insolvent assets
PowerMin nudges states, gencos to take up insolvent assets

To tackle increasing demand, the Union Ministry of Power has urged central and state public-sector power-generating companies (gencos) and state power and energy departments to pick projects that are undergoing insolvency proceedings....

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances