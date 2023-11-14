RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Heavy rain lash TN, holiday for schools in many districts
November 14, 2023  11:16
image
Heavy rain lashed the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu and, owing to the incessant showers in several parts of the state, the authorities in many districts declared a holiday for schools on Tuesday.

The sky over Chennai is likely to open up during the first heavy spell of the North-East monsoon in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 14.

On the likely enhanced rainfall activity, the IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and over the South Andaman Sea.

It is likely to move west-north westwards and concentrate into a depression over West central Bay of Bengal around November 16.

The incessant rain that battered the districts, forced the authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Cuddalore districts.

At least 15 districts including Chennai are likely to come under a heavy spell today, the forecast said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tiger 3 review: Some Fan Service, Some Fun!
Tiger 3 review: Some Fan Service, Some Fun!

Too bad the one time it is friendly to the environment, Tiger chooses to celebrate his Diwali with 'meetha' and not 'pathaaka', points out Sukanya Verma.

PowerMin nudges states, gencos to take up insolvent assets
PowerMin nudges states, gencos to take up insolvent assets

To tackle increasing demand, the Union Ministry of Power has urged central and state public-sector power-generating companies (gencos) and state power and energy departments to pick projects that are undergoing insolvency proceedings....

Toll in blasts at Christian prayer gathering in Kerala rises to 5
Toll in blasts at Christian prayer gathering in Kerala rises to 5

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Sally Pradeepan from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district of the state, died at a private hospital on Saturday night, a government health bulletin said.

'If India does not win the World Cup this time...: Shastri
'If India does not win the World Cup this time...: Shastri

India will probably have to wait for another three World Cups to have a shot at the title if they are not able to extend their dominant run in the ongoing edition, reckons Ravi Shastri.

England's poor World Cup doesn't mean 'huge clear-out'
England's poor World Cup doesn't mean 'huge clear-out'

Victory over Pakistan saw England rise to seventh place in the World Cup and secure a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances