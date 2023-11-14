RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hamas keeping hostages in hospital basement: IDF
November 14, 2023  09:05
image
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has said that Hamas has kept Israel hostages at a hosipital basement, and it has evidence including photographs of the same.

Hagari further said that the Israeli Navy's elite Shayetet 13 commando unit and the 401st Armoured Brigade have raided Gaza City's Rantisi Hospital, which treats children, and that Hamas operatives were hiding there.

"Underneath the hospital, in the basement, we found a Hamas command and control centre, suicide-bomb vests, grenades, AK-47 assault rifles, explosive devices, RPGs, and other weapons, computers, money, etc," Hagari said.

"We also found signs that indicate that Hamas held hostages here," he said, adding, "This is currently under our investigation," but that the IDF has intelligence to verify it.

"Additionally, we found evidence that Hamas terrorists came back from the massacre (in southern Israel) on October 7 to this hospital, among others, after butchering Israelis in their homes," he added.

"Hamas hides in hospitals. Today, we will expose this to the world," he added.

Read Admiral Hagari also said that the IDF has been working to enable the safe evacuation of patients from Rantisi over the last week, as well as from other hospitals in northern Gaza.

"Israel helped the hospital managers evacuate the Gaza patients to a safer hospital," he said, adding that the IDF has been informed that 'the last 18 patients in the Rantisi Hospital had safely evacuated to a safer hospital'.

"This is because our war is against Hamas, not against the people in Gaza. Especially not the sick, the women, or the children," he said.

Sharing raw footage filmed some hours ago, he said this proves 'that Hamas systematically runs its terror machine under hospitals in Gaza'.

In the basement of Rantisi, the footage showed a Hamas armoury with grenades, bombs, and RPGs. He highlighted the dangers to patients of explosives in hospitals. The footage also showed a motorcycle in the basement that he believes was driven here by October 7 terrorists, presumably with a hostage.

Nearby, he also portrayed what he claimed were several indications that hostages were held here, including an improvised toilet and other infrastructure to hold hostages, The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli forensic teams were on their way to the hospital to investigate the evidence, he said.

He added that the terrorists might have evacuated the hospital with the patients.

He also indicated that other Gaza hospitals were also being used by Hamas and other terrorists. "The world should know that," he said, adding, "It's a war crime, a crime against humanity and a crime against international law."

The IDF spokesperson also claimed that he took some foreign correspondents with him and that they came under fire as they were leaving.  -- ANI

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier drives in a military vehicle down a road amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in southern Israel near the Gaza border November 13, 2023. Photorgaph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

England's poor World Cup doesn't mean 'huge clear-out'
England's poor World Cup doesn't mean 'huge clear-out'

Victory over Pakistan saw England rise to seventh place in the World Cup and secure a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India
Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India

New Zealand's in-form batsman Rachin Ravindra is relishing the prospect of going head-to-head with World Cup hosts India in Mumbai on Wednesday when the Black Caps take on Rohit Sharma's side with a place in next Sunday's final at stake.

EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win
EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win

Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 with stoppage-time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina on Saturday, thwarting the visitors in their bid to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in HP's Lepcha
Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in HP's Lepcha

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate Diwali.

'Growth during the second half should be good'
'Growth during the second half should be good'

'With NPA under control, we should be able to post better profits.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances