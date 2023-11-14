RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi pollution: NDMC doubles parking fees to discourage use of private vehicles
November 14, 2023  00:56
File image
Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council has doubled the charges for parking sites managed by it to discourage people from using private vehicles. 

There are a total of 91 parking sites in the NDMC area. 

While 41 of these are managed by the NDMC, the maintenance of others has been outsourced to other agencies. 

Parking sites between Rajpath and AIIMS, including those at Sarojini Nagar market, Khan Market, Lodhi Road, INA, AIIMS and Safdarjung, fall in the NDMC area. 

These sites witness heavy traffic. 

"Keeping in view the climatic conditions, the parking fees (off road/on road) has been enhanced to twice the existing (amount) to discourage private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till 31st January 2024," an official notification stated. -- PTI
