At least 35 injured during Indore's 'Hingot' festival
November 14, 2023  01:00
As many as 35 persons were injured on Monday during 'Hingot' festivities in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. 

The several decade old festival, held a day after Diwali, sees residents of Gautampura and Rungi villages throw flaming "hingots", a forest fruit, that have been hollowed out and filled with gunpowder, coal and brimstone. 

"As many as 35 persons sustained minor injuries. They were given primary treatment by a team of doctors at the site. One person has sustained serious burn injuries and is admitted in the primary health centre. His condition is stable," block medical officer Dr Abhilash Shivriya said. 

A large people had gathered to watch the festival, for which all arrangements were made by the administration, deputy superintendent of police Umakant Chaudhary said. 

As per the norms of the festival, residents of Gautampura are called 'turra' and those from Runji are called 'kalgi'. 

Deaths too have taken place in the past years amid the festival. -- PTI
