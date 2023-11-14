RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ajit Pawar absent from Sharad Pawar's Diwali event
November 14, 2023  17:48
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met well-wishers in his hometown Baramati at an annual event on the occasion of Diwali Padwa, but his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was conspicuous by his absence. 

The Pawar family every year celebrates Diwali Padwa at their residence Govindbaug located in Baramati town of Pune district. 

Thousands of people from across the state, including NCP workers and leaders, travel to Baramati to greet Sharad Pawar. 

This year also a huge crowd gathered at Sharad Pawar's residence to greet the 82-year-old leader. His daughter and NCP Lok Sabha member Surpiya Sule was also present at the event.

Asked if Ajit Pawar will attend the event and meet his uncle, Sule told reporters, "Ajit dada is suffering from dengue and taking rest on the advice of doctors for last 21 days."

She also said that Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA and Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, was in Beed for his Yuva Sangharsh Yatra.

Notably, Ajit Pawar on Friday met Sharad Pawar in Pune, prompting speculation in state political circles. Sule then said the meeting was not a political one.

"Though we have different political ideologies, we maintain our personal relations. There is a difference between professional and personal life," she had said.

It was the second such meeting between the uncle and nephew after the Ajit Pawar-led group joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra in July. -- PTI
