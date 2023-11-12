Woman dies by suicide at Delhi's Rajouri Garden metro station

Woman dies by suicide at Delhi's Rajouri Garden metro stationNovember 12, 2023 20:53
File image
A woman allegedly killed herself by jumping in front of a train at the Rajouri Garden metro station in west Delhi on Sunday, the police said.
The police have taken the body into custody and started an investigation.
"We are trying to identify the woman. It seems she was around 40 years old. An investigation has been started," said a senior police officer. -- PTI
