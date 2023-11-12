War against Hamas advancing at full force: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Hamas an "integral part of the axis of terrorism" led by Iran, which he said endangers the Middle East and Arab world as well.

While addressing the press conference along with Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz at Kirya in Tel Aviv, he said, "Hamas is an integral part of the axis of terrorism led by Iran, and this axis of terrorism and evil endangers the entire Middle East, and the entire Arab world as well. I am convinced that many Arab leaders understand this."

The Israeli Prime Minister urged the leaders of Arab states to come out against Hamas.





He noted that Hamas in the past 16 years has brought disaster to Gaza. He said Hamas has brought two things to the residents of Gaza: "blood and poverty." He asserted that no international pressure will change Israel's faith in the justice of cause.

"In any case, I would like to make it clear: No international pressure, or reviling of IDF soldiers and our state will change our faith in the justice of our cause and in our right and our obligation to defend ourselves," he said.

Netanyahu said Israel's war against Hamas is advancing at "full force" with the goal of "victory."





He said that Israel will eliminate Hamas and bring back hostages.





He said Israeli forces has killed thousands of terrorists, including senior commanders and arch-murderers who were involved in the attack on Israel on October 7.

"The war against Hamas-ISIS is advancing at full force and it has one goal - victory. There is no substitute for victory. We will eliminate Hamas and bring back our hostages. IDF forces have completed the encirclement of the city of Gaza," Netanyahu said.