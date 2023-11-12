Tunnel under construction collapses in U'khand, 40 trapped

Tunnel under construction collapses in U'khand, 40 trappedNovember 12, 2023 12:24
A portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway in Uttarkashi district collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, trapping around 40 workers inside, the police said.
They said the incident occurred around 4 am when a 150-metre-long portion of the four-and-a-half-kilometer-long tunnel collapsed.
As soon as information about the incident was received, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi immediately reached the spot and launched a relief and rescue operation, the police added.
National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and employees of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the organisation that is constructing the tunnel, are at the spot as well, they said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...