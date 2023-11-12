RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three cops killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan's Tank
November 12, 2023  12:37
Three police personnel, including a station house officer, were killed and five others including a deputy superintendent of police sustained injuries after a terrorist attack on police in the Kari Shah Noor area of Pakistan's Tank, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. 

The police spokesperson said that DSP Chan Shah was leading a police party on Saturday to arrest the kidnappers of a woman in Shah Noor village when unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle. 

The police spokesperson said that attackers opened fire at the police after seeing the police team, according to Dawn report. 

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Shaheed Mureed Akbar, Abdul Ali Khan, and two constables, Wahab and Mohammad Alam were killed in the attack. 

He further said that five police personnel, including DSP Chan Shah, constables Ishfaq, Wafaq and Hidayat of Elite Force and constables Riaz and Ikram of district Tank, were injured. 

He said that the injured police personnel were taken to Tank Hospital. Soon after the ambush, a heavy contingent of police, including the Quick Response Force, arrived at the crime site, Dawn reported. -- ANI
