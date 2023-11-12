RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Six-year-old boy mauled to death by leopard in UP's Balrampur
November 12, 2023  13:47
A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Lal Nagar Sipahiya village of Suhelwa forest area of the district, a forest department official said on Sunday. 

The Balrampur District Magistrate has ordered the forest department to catch the leopard. 

Arun, the boy, had gone to a field behind his house when a leopard caught him in its jaws and fled. Hearing him screaming for help, villagers tried to chase down the animal but it disappeared in the sugarcane field, forest officials said. 

A few hours later, the villagers found Arun's body in the field. 

His left hand was dismembered. 

Divisional forest officer Dr Sam Maran M, who visited the spot, on Sunday said that two teams of the forest department have been deployed to search for the leopard and two cages have been deputed by the forest department for its capture. 

DM Arvind Kumar Singh said that the post mortem of the body is being conducted and as soon as the report is received, financial assistance will be given to his family. -- PTI
