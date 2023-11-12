Sensex rises by 331 points in mahurat trading

Sensex rises by 331 points in mahurat tradingNovember 12, 2023 18:31
Just in: Sensex rises by 331 pts to 65,235.78, Nifty jumps 100.85 pts to 19,526.20 in opening session of special mahurat trading.
More details soon. -- PTI
