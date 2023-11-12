Rajasthan polls: BSP candidate Ashok Bairwa extends support to Sachin Pilot in Tonk





Pilot said that even though BSP candidate Ashok Bairwa could not withdraw his candidature from the Tonk assembly constituency, he stands with the ideology of Congress and that his support will provide strength to party in the upcoming polls.





Speaking to the media on Saturday, Pilot said, "Even though Ashok Bairwa could not withdraw his nomination, he is with us and with our ideology. This will give us more strength for elections. I welcome him. He has extended his support to us."





Earlier, Ashok Bairwa, a prominent figure among the Dalit communities in the Tonk region, extended his support to Sachin Pilot in the Tonk seat for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.





Despite his initial intention to withdraw his candidature, time constraints prevented Bairwa from doing so, and he expressed his admiration for Pilot's ideology and his efforts towards the welfare of the underprivileged.





"I am impressed with the ideology of Sachin Pilot. He is working for the upliftment of the poor. My supporters (in Tonk) will work wholeheartedly for ensuring Pilot's victory," Bairwa said. -- ANI

Former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's campaign in Tonk has got a boost after he secured the support of Bahujan Samaj Party nominee Ashok Bairwa.