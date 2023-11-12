NIA files charge-sheet in cross-border arms smuggling case in Punjab





The charge-sheet against Malkit Singh alias "Pistol" was filed in the NIA special court in Mohali in Punjab, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.





The case was initially registered at the Dera Baba Nanak police station in Batala on March 24 following the seizure of firearms and ammunition, including five Austria-made pistols, 10 magazines and 91 live cartridges, by Border Security Force personnel from a cremation ground at Bhagtana-Boharwala village.





On August 8, the NIA re-registered the case under various sections of the Arms Act, the Aircraft Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the spokesperson said.





The official said investigations revealed connections between members of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force and individuals based in Pakistan. -- PTI

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against a man in a case linked to cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition by drones in the border areas of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, an official said on Sunday.