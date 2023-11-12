RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi wishes people on Diwali
November 12, 2023  08:52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brings joy, prosperity and health to everyone's lives. 
 
In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives." 

TOP STORIES

Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence in New Delhi from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court.

BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...

Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam
Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't hide his disappointment after a humiliating 93-run defeat to England in their last World Cup game.

In Pictures - England crush Pakistan as both drop curtains on forgettable campaign
Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between England and Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

3 babies dead as Gaza hospital goes 'out of service' amid Israeli fire
Three babies died in the neonatal unit of Al-Shifa hospital located in northern Gaza after the hospital went 'out of service' amid continuous Israeli fire in the vicinity, CNN reported quoting the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health on...

