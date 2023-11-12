Modi wishes people on Diwali

Modi wishes people on DiwaliNovember 12, 2023 08:52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brings joy, prosperity and health to everyone's lives.
In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives."
