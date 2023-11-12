Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in HP's Lepcha

Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in HP's LepchaNovember 12, 2023 10:34
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.
"Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces,' Modi wrote on X with pictures.
