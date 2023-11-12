Modi calls on President, Vice President to extend Diwali wishes

Modi calls on President, Vice President to extend Diwali wishesNovember 12, 2023 21:12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar separately and exchanged greetings on Diwali.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Called on Rashtrapati Ji and conveyed Diwali wishes."
He also shared a picture of his meeting with the president.
Modi also called on Vice President Dhankhar.
"Met Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji and wished him a happy Diwali," the Prime Minister said on X after his meeting with Dhankhar. -- PTI
