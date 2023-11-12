Lost contact with Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza: WHO

Lost contact with Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza: WHONovember 12, 2023 13:16
Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City/File image
The World Health Organisation on Sunday said that it has lost communication with Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, stressing that those who fled the hospital have been reportedly shot, wounded or killed.
This comes after it was reported that the hospital has been facing repeated attacks.
Sharing this on X, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that according to the latest reports, the hospital was surrounded by tanks.
Moreover, WHO is gravely concerned about the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support, and displaced people who remain inside the hospital.
WHO further called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as it is the only way to save lives and reduce the horrific levels of suffering, the WHO director-general said.
"WHO also calls for the sustained, orderly, unimpeded and safe medical evacuations of critically injured and sick patients," the post added. -- ANI
