Lost contact with Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza: WHO





This comes after it was reported that the hospital has been facing repeated attacks.





Sharing this on X, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that according to the latest reports, the hospital was surrounded by tanks.





Moreover, WHO is gravely concerned about the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support, and displaced people who remain inside the hospital.





WHO further called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as it is the only way to save lives and reduce the horrific levels of suffering, the WHO director-general said.





"WHO also calls for the sustained, orderly, unimpeded and safe medical evacuations of critically injured and sick patients," the post added. -- ANI

