Kerala police close case against NSS members for protest over Speaker's remarks

Kerala police close case against NSS members for protest over Speaker's remarksNovember 12, 2023 16:13
File image
The case lodged against members of the influential Nair Service Society for their namajapa protest over Speaker AN Shamseer's alleged remarks about a Hindu deity has been closed, the police said on Sunday.
An officer of Cantonment police station, where an FIR has been lodged in connection with the protest, said a closure report has been filed in the concerned court.
The Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram had registered an FIR against NSS vice president Sangeeth Kumar and a thousand other identifiable members of the organisation in connection with a protest march held on August 2.
After the NSS moved the Kerala high court for quashing the FIR and the court put further proceedings in the case on hold, the police had sought the legal opinion of assistant public prosecutor Manu R on whether to proceed with the matter.
The prosecutor had advised the police to drop further investigation in the case and to file a final report to that effect before the jurisdictional court.
The reason given by the APP was that the 'namajapa' protest "was not illegal, restricted or regulated and the continuation of the investigation would be an instance of abuse of process under the law". -- PTI
