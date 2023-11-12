Kejriwal meets families of Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

Kejriwal meets families of Sisodia, Sanjay SinghNovember 12, 2023 21:50
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife meets Manish Sisodia's wife Seema, in New Delhi/ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met the families of jailed Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh on the occasion of Diwali.
Sisodia was arrested in February in connection with the excise policy case. Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month as part of its probe into allegations of money laundering in the same matter.
"Today, on the occasion of Diwali, I went to Manishji and Sanjayji's homes, met their families and shared the happiness of the festival," Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi on X.
"No matter how difficult the times are, we all families are united and together. We all are fighting the battle of truth and in the end only truth will win," the AAP chief added. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...