Kajol marks 30 years of 'Baazigar'November 12, 2023 14:00
File image
Actor Kajol on Sunday marked three decades of the release of Baazigar, calling the Hindi romantic thriller "a whole of a lot of firsts".
Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar went on to become Shah Rukh Khan's breakthrough project, his first as an anti-hero.
It was also one of Kajol's earliest successes and Shilpa Shetty's debut.
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film became a blockbuster courtesy of its plot and chartbuster music by Anu Malik.
It also starred Johny Lever in a key role.
Kajol shared a series of stills from Baazigar and recounted working on the movie in a post on 'X'.
"#Baazigar completes 30 years.. This set was a whole lot of firsts .. The first time I worked with Saroj Ji, the first time I met @iamsrk . The first time I met @The_AnuMalik and me all of 17 when I started the film .. Abbas bhai and Mustan bhai actually treated me with all the indulgence of a favourite child," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.
"And how can I forget @therealXT, @iamjohnylever @TheShilpaShetty .. So many good memories and unstoppable laughter .. To this day, every song and dialogue brings a huge smile to my face .. Just because .. #30YearsofBaazigar," she added.
Baazigar chronicled the story of a young man called Ajay Sharma (Shah Rukh) with a vendetta against a business tycoon, Madan Chopra (played by Dalip Tahil). -- PTI
