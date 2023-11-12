Kajol marks 30 years of 'Baazigar'





Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar went on to become Shah Rukh Khan's breakthrough project, his first as an anti-hero.





It was also one of Kajol's earliest successes and Shilpa Shetty's debut.





Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film became a blockbuster courtesy of its plot and chartbuster music by Anu Malik.





It also starred Johny Lever in a key role.





Kajol shared a series of stills from Baazigar and recounted working on the movie in a post on 'X'.





"#Baazigar completes 30 years.. This set was a whole lot of firsts .. The first time I worked with Saroj Ji, the first time I met @iamsrk . The first time I met @The_AnuMalik and me all of 17 when I started the film .. Abbas bhai and Mustan bhai actually treated me with all the indulgence of a favourite child," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.





"And how can I forget @therealXT, @iamjohnylever @TheShilpaShetty .. So many good memories and unstoppable laughter .. To this day, every song and dialogue brings a huge smile to my face .. Just because .. #30YearsofBaazigar," she added.





Baazigar chronicled the story of a young man called Ajay Sharma (Shah Rukh) with a vendetta against a business tycoon, Madan Chopra (played by Dalip Tahil). -- PTI

