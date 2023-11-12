Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind to hold meeting to discuss reforms in Muslim society

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind to hold meeting to discuss reforms in Muslim societyNovember 12, 2023 20:07
File image
A meeting of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind on issues like reforms in the Muslim society, their education and communalism will be organised in Deoband, Saharanpur, on Monday.
Spokesperson of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, one of the leading organisations of Muslims in India, Maulana Kaab Rashidi said on Sunday that 1,700 representatives of various units of Jamiat in 17 districts of western Uttar Pradesh will participate in this meeting to be organised at Madani Memorial Public School in Deoband.
He said that the national president of the organisation Maulana Arshad Madani will deliver the main address in this meeting to be organised under the chairmanship of the provincial president of the organisation Maulana Ashad Rashidi.
Referring to the agenda of the meeting, Jamiat spokesperson said that the meeting will mainly focus on reforms in the Muslim society as a movement, dealing with communalism and encouraging all sections of the country through social unity, love and trust. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...