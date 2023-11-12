RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India will have to wait for 3 World Cups if: Shastri
November 12, 2023  12:02
India will probably have to wait for another three World Cups to have a shot at the title if they are not able to extend their dominant run in the ongoing edition, reckons Ravi Shastri. 

Speaking to Club Prairie Fire podcast, Shastri said a majority of the squad members are at their peak, providing India the best chance to end their ICC title drought. 

Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan were also part of the podcast. 

"This country is going mad. The last time they won it was 12 years ago. They have an opportunity to do it again. The way they are playing, this is probably their best chance," said the former India head coach. 

"If they miss out this time, they would probably have to wait another three World Cups for even thinking of trying to win it. The pool of players are such the 7-8 players are at their peak."   

"This could well be their last World Cup. The way they are playing, given the conditions, they have got the team to win it." 

The Indian bowling attack has demolished batters thus far in the competition. 

The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj has made the ball talk the most while the spin combine of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav has been relentless in the middle overs. 

Shastri feels the current lot of bowlers is the best India have ever had. -- PTI
