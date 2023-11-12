RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hamas opens fire at soldiers during evacuation: IDF
November 12, 2023  15:14
Palestinians carry their children, who were wounded in an Israeli strike/Fadi Shana/Reuters
Palestinians carry their children, who were wounded in an Israeli strike/Fadi Shana/Reuters
The Israel Defence Forces said that a "significant" number of soldiers continue to fight in Gaza City's al-Shati camp, The Times of Israel reported. 

It said that Givati Brigade troops identified civilians in a building and enabled them to evacuate. 

The IDF said that Hamas opened fire at the soldiers during the evacuation. 

According to the IDF, the troops returned fire and tanks fired on terrorists and killed them. 

In another incident, the IDF said that the soldiers identified a group of Hamas operatives holed up in a building in al-Shati and directed an airstrike to strike them. 

Meanwhile, the IDF said that a fighter jet hit a Hamas weapons depot in a building in the camp after a missile was fired from it, according to The Times of Israel report. -- ANI
