RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fire at multiplex in Surat; 2 fire personnel injured while dousing blaze
November 12, 2023  19:24
File image
File image
A fire broke out at a multiplex located in a commercial building in Gujarat's Surat city on Sunday morning, destroying a screen and a number of chairs in the theatre, fire officials said. 

There was no report of any casualty in the theatre as it was closed when the incident took place, but two fire personnel received minor injuries during the operation to control the blaze, they said. 

The blaze erupted at around 9 am in a screen of Time Cinema multiplex, which has seven screens and is located on the top floor of a four-storey building in Pal locality, a fire official said. 

Eight fire vehicles were rushed to the spot to control the blaze which was suspected to have broken out due to a short-circuit, sub fire officer Girish Sailor said. 

It took nearly two-and-a-half hours to bring the fire under control, he said. 

"The fire broke out in one of the screens of the seven-screen multiplex located on the fourth floor of Fortune Mall in Pal locality of Surat. Eight fire vehicles were used to bring it under control. The blaze was contained before it could spread to other parts of the multiplex," the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win
EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win

Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 with stoppage-time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina on Saturday, thwarting the visitors in their bid to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission
Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence in New Delhi from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court.

BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...

Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam
Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't hide his disappointment after a humiliating 93-run defeat to England in their last World Cup game.

In Pictures - England crush Pakistan as both drop curtains on forgettable campaign
In Pictures - England crush Pakistan as both drop curtains on forgettable campaign

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between England and Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances