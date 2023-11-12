Coucillor's son who ran coaching centre shot dead in UP's Jaunpur

Coucillor's son who ran coaching centre shot dead in UP's JaunpurNovember 12, 2023 16:33
Son of a councillor (sabhasad), who ran a coaching centre Jaunpur, was shot dead by unknown assailants, a senior police officer said on Sunday.
Superintendent of police Ajay Pal Sharma said that Alok Maurya is a councillor of Kajgaon Nagar Panchayat, whose son Ajay Maurya (29) ran a coaching center near SNV Inter College under Zafarabad police station.
Maurya was shot dead by miscreants during wee hours of Sunday.
He said the family members came to know about the incident on Sunday morning and informed the police.
The police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem and registered a case on the basis of the complaint.
The SP said the police have started searching for the killers. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...