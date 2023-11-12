Coucillor's son who ran coaching centre shot dead in UP's Jaunpur





Superintendent of police Ajay Pal Sharma said that Alok Maurya is a councillor of Kajgaon Nagar Panchayat, whose son Ajay Maurya (29) ran a coaching center near SNV Inter College under Zafarabad police station.





Maurya was shot dead by miscreants during wee hours of Sunday.





He said the family members came to know about the incident on Sunday morning and informed the police.





The police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem and registered a case on the basis of the complaint.





The SP said the police have started searching for the killers. -- PTI

