BRS MLA hospitalised as Cong, BRS workers clash
November 12, 2023  14:23
image
Ahead of Telanagana Assembly election, workers of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress clashed in the poll-bound state, the police said. 

The incident took place in Achampet town of Nagarkurnool district at 11 pm on Saturday.

According to the police, ruling party MLA Guvvala Balaraju sustained injuries during clashes and was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad along with others. 

"Congress leaders suspected that the MLA was distributing money to voters. This led to an argument. Soon there was chaos leading to clashes. A few Congress leaders tried to attack the MLA," according to Anudeep, the circle inspector of Achampet. 

The police said they are yet to register a case. 

According to the police, "a few Congress leaders blocked the way and tried to attack the sitting BRS MLA who had arrived in Achampet town after campaigning on Saturday evening." -- ANI
