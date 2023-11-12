RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Arrested WB minister Mallick hospitalised
November 12, 2023  16:44
image
West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case, was taken to the Command Hospital in Kolkata for medical examination on Sunday. 

Earlier West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick had complained of health issues and problems in his right leg. 

"My health is bad. I have problems with my right leg. I may become paralysed," he said on Friday. 

A special court in Kolkata remanded Mallick to Enforcement Directorate custody till November 13 for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case in the state. 

An ED team on October 26 night arrested the TMC leader and state minister in connection with the alleged case of corruption in the public distribution system.

The central agency made the arrest late at night after conducting searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win
EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win

Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 with stoppage-time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina on Saturday, thwarting the visitors in their bid to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission
Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence in New Delhi from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court.

BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...

Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam
Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't hide his disappointment after a humiliating 93-run defeat to England in their last World Cup game.

In Pictures - England crush Pakistan as both drop curtains on forgettable campaign
In Pictures - England crush Pakistan as both drop curtains on forgettable campaign

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between England and Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances