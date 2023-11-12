Arrested WB minister Mallick hospitalised





Earlier West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick had complained of health issues and problems in his right leg.





"My health is bad. I have problems with my right leg. I may become paralysed," he said on Friday.





A special court in Kolkata remanded Mallick to Enforcement Directorate custody till November 13 for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case in the state.





An ED team on October 26 night arrested the TMC leader and state minister in connection with the alleged case of corruption in the public distribution system.





The central agency made the arrest late at night after conducting searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata. -- ANI

West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case, was taken to the Command Hospital in Kolkata for medical examination on Sunday.