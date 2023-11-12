Apple CEO Tim Cook extends greetings on Diwali





Taking on his social media X, Tim Cook stated, "Happy Diwali! May your celebrations be filled with warmth, prosperity, and the joy of being together. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max by Chandan Khanna."





Cook also shared an image showing children holding sky lamps, ready to free them in the air.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave his best wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness, prosperity and good health to everyone. -- ANI

