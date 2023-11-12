Amazing, unforgettable: Modi shares Ayodhya Deepotsav images





In a post on X, the Prime Minister also shared some pictures from the celebrations.





He further said that the whole country has been "illuminated" with millions of "diyas" (earthen lamps) that were lit in Ayodhya.





"The energy emanating from this is spreading new zeal and enthusiasm throughout India. I wish that Lord Shri Ram does welfare of all the countrymen and becomes an inspiration for all my family members. Jai Siya Ram," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.





Ayodhya organised a grand Deepotsav on Saturday and illuminated over 22.23 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps) to celebrate the festival of lights.





The temple town set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023' and broke its previous world record of 15.76 lakh diyas lit last year on Diwali eve. -- ANI

