5 more held for 'unnatural' death of elephant in Odisha's Keonjhar





Altogether, nine people have been held for the unnatural' death of the tusker.





The elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire in Salleikla block of Keonjhar district, according to the post-mortem examination report.





Preliminary probe found out that the accused had illegally laid down electric wires to protect crops, a forest official said.





Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

Odisha's forest department has arrested five more people for their alleged involvement in the death of an elephant in Telkoi area of Keonjhar district, officials said on Sunday.