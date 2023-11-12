4,798 candidates file nominations for 119 assembly seats in Telangana





The process of filing nominations began on November 3 when the gazette notification for the election was issued and continued till November 10, the last day for submitting nominations.





The nominations would be scrutinised on November 13 and November 15 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures, according to the schedule of election.





Gajwel assembly constituency saw the maximum number of 145 candidates, who filed 154 sets of nominations.





BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is seeking re-election from Gajwel and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Eatala Rajender is among those who filed their nominations from there.





In Kamareddy, another segment from where Rao is contesting, saw 92 candidates that also includes Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy.





Medchal constituency reported second highest number of candidates with 116 while Narayanpet saw the lowest number of 13 contestants with 19 sets of nominations, as per the final nominations report as on November 10.





In Sircilla segment, represented by BRS Working President and IT minister KT Rama Rao as many as 36 candidates filed nominations while Siddipet reported 62 candidates filing their nominations including sitting MLA and finance minister T Harish Rao. -- PTI

A total of 4,798 candidates from various political parties filed 5,716 sets of nominations for the 119 seats ahead of the November 30 assembly elections in Telangana.