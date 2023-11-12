15 rescued from highrise after fire in Haryana's Sonipat

15 rescued from highrise after fire in Haryana's SonipatNovember 12, 2023 13:30
Fifteen people were rescued after a fire broke out on the seventh floor of a 14-floor residential apartment building in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Sunday.
"Fifteen people were rescued... All are safe," SHO, Bahalgarh, Sonipat, inspector Devender said over the phone.
The fire broke out Saturday night. "It was brought under control after some time. Some fire tenders from neighbouring Delhi had also reached the spot to douse the flames," he said. -- PTI
