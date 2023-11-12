14 Bangladeshis held in Tripura for illegally entering India

14 Bangladeshis held in Tripura for illegally entering IndiaNovember 12, 2023 14:36
Fourteen Bangladeshi nationals, including four children, were held in Tripura's Gomati district on Sunday for allegedly entering India illegally, the police said.
Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted at two houses in Baishnabpur village near the international border, and the illegal immigrants were held, said Apu Das, the officer-in-charge of the Sabroom police station.
"We also arrested three locals who provided shelter to these Bangladeshi nationals," he said.
The 62-km border in Sabroom subdivision could not be fully fenced due to geographical problems, and human traffickers are using it as a result, Das said.
"We are showing zero tolerance towards human trafficking. Those accused of assisting in infiltration are also being booked under stringent charges that deal with human trafficking," he said. -- PTI
