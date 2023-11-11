RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP CM pulls chariot as 'Lord Ram returns to Ayodhya'
November 11, 2023  19:53
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel Saturday took part in pulling a chariot carrying artistes depicting the fabled return of Lord Ram, his wife Sita and brother Lakshman to Ayodhya on a Pushpak Viman' after 14 years of exile.

Flowers were also showered on them from a helicopter.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, Lord Shri Ram's brothers Bharat and Shatrughan welcomed them.

From the helipad, Lord Shri Ram boarded the chariot and proceeded towards the venue of Ramkatha Park along with Mata Janaki, his three brothers, Lord Hanuman and Guru Vashishtha.

Apart from Governor Anandi Ben Patel and the chief minister, ministers Jaiveer Singh, Rakesh Sachan and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra performed the Aarti and paid their respects.

Chief Minister Adityanath also performed the symbolic coronation of Lord Shri Ram.

On this occasion, the governor and the chief minister released a coffee table book based on the Deepotsav of Ayodhya.

After the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party government under the leadership of Adityanath in 2017, for the first time a grand festival of lights was started in Ayodhya and 51 thousand lamps were lit. This is the seventh time that the Deepotsav festival is being organised.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in this event. In the 2022, 15.76 lakh lamps were lit at Ram ki Pauri in Ayodhya making a Guinness world record.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcome artists dressed as Lord Ram, Laxman, and Sita while participating in rajyabhishek to celebrate Deepotsav, in Ayodhya on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo
