Tremors felt in Rajasthan's Tonk, adjacent districts

Tremors felt in Rajasthan's Tonk, adjacent districtsNovember 11, 2023 00:14
Tremors were felt in Tonk and nearby regions of Rajasthan on Saturday.
According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude occurred in Tonk at 10.30 pm.
However, there are no reports of any damage to property. -- PTI
