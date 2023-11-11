RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TN Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case accused booked under Goondas Act
November 11, 2023  18:59
image
The accused in the Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case, Karukka Vinoth, has been detained under the  Goondas Act, police said on Saturday.

Vinoth, who is now in the Puzhal Central Prison here in connection with the October 25 petrol bomb case, is a history-sheeter and his detention now under the stringent Goondas Act provides for imprisonment up to a year.

Police said the Goondas Act was slapped on him on November 10 after Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore issued the detention order.

The 42-year old accused faces over a dozen cases, including the one on hurling a petrol bomb last year at the state Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Chennai.

On October 31, the city police had approached a sessions court to cancel the bail granted to him in a case against him for throwing a petrol bomb at the BJP office.

The police had submitted in court that the accused did not comply with bail conditions. Following his release from prison on bail, he had thrown a petrol bomb on October 25 near Raj Bhavan's main gate and he was arrested, the police had said in the court.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shakib steers B'desh to victory amid 'time out' drama
Shakib steers B'desh to victory amid 'time out' drama

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, in New Delhi, on Monday.

With Samariya India gets CIC after a month, but 6 openings remain
With Samariya India gets CIC after a month, but 6 openings remain

Samariya, the first Dalit to have been appointed to the post, was working as information commissioner in the transparency panel Central Information Commission (CIC). A 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Telangana...

Odd-even scheme returns in Delhi from Nov 13-20; in-person classes suspended
Odd-even scheme returns in Delhi from Nov 13-20; in-person classes suspended

With Delhi recording air pollution levels seven to eight times above safe standards on Monday, the city government announced the return of its flagship odd-even scheme after four years anticipating further deterioration of air quality...

Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 1% on gains in IT, banking shares
Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 1% on gains in IT, banking shares

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers. State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and Titan were...

What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Fish
What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Fish

Those who don't eat fish may include alternatives like chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts, soybeans and kidney beans, which are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and offer major health benefits, says Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances