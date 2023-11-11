RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Song highlighting millets on which Modi, Falu collaborated nominated for Grammy
November 11, 2023  00:48
Falu Shah
Falu Shah
A special song to promote the benefits of millets, on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had collaborated with Indian-American singer Falu, has been nominated for the Grammy award under the best global music performance category, officials said on Friday. 

The Abundance in Millets song, performed by Mumbai-born singer-songwriter Falguni Shah, popularly known by her stage name Falu, and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, has been nominated for the award. 

Under the best global music performance category, "Falu and Gaurav Shah (featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi) -- Abundance in Millets" has made it to the nominations. 

Others nominated are Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily for Shadow Forces, Burna Boy for Alone, Davido for Feel, Silvana Estrada for Milagro Y Disastre, Bla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia for Pashto, Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas for Todo Colores.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shakib steers B'desh to victory amid 'time out' drama
Shakib steers B'desh to victory amid 'time out' drama

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, in New Delhi, on Monday.

With Samariya India gets CIC after a month, but 6 openings remain
With Samariya India gets CIC after a month, but 6 openings remain

Samariya, the first Dalit to have been appointed to the post, was working as information commissioner in the transparency panel Central Information Commission (CIC). A 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Telangana...

Odd-even scheme returns in Delhi from Nov 13-20; in-person classes suspended
Odd-even scheme returns in Delhi from Nov 13-20; in-person classes suspended

With Delhi recording air pollution levels seven to eight times above safe standards on Monday, the city government announced the return of its flagship odd-even scheme after four years anticipating further deterioration of air quality...

Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 1% on gains in IT, banking shares
Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 1% on gains in IT, banking shares

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers. State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and Titan were...

What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Fish
What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Fish

Those who don't eat fish may include alternatives like chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts, soybeans and kidney beans, which are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and offer major health benefits, says Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances