Song highlighting millets on which Modi, Falu collaborated nominated for Grammy

Song highlighting millets on which Modi, Falu collaborated nominated for GrammyNovember 11, 2023 00:48
Falu Shah
A special song to promote the benefits of millets, on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had collaborated with Indian-American singer Falu, has been nominated for the Grammy award under the best global music performance category, officials said on Friday.
The Abundance in Millets song, performed by Mumbai-born singer-songwriter Falguni Shah, popularly known by her stage name Falu, and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, has been nominated for the award.
Under the best global music performance category, "Falu and Gaurav Shah (featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi) -- Abundance in Millets" has made it to the nominations.
Others nominated are Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily for Shadow Forces, Burna Boy for Alone, Davido for Feel, Silvana Estrada for Milagro Y Disastre, Bla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia for Pashto, Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas for Todo Colores.
