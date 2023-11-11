RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Song featuring Modi nominated for Grammy Awards
November 11, 2023  09:50
image
Abundance in Millets, a song featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been nominated in the best global music performance category at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
 
Modi and Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, along with her husband, Gaurav Shah, collaborated on this special song. 

The song features a speech written and delivered by Modi.
 
The special song was created to raise awareness of the supergrain as another potential key to minimizing world hunger, read the statement on Falu's website
 
Other nominees for the Best Global Music Performance category are Shadow Forces by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily; Alone by Burna Boy, Feel by Davido, Milagro Y Disastre by Silvana Estrada, Pashto by Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia and Todo Colores by Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas.
 
Sharing the song on X, earlier this year, singer Falu said, "Abundance in Millets a song inspired by PM Narendra Modi's proposition to the UN to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Honoured to collaborate with him, write a song to promote millet, help farmers grow it and help end world hunger."
 
The PM unveiled the album cover of the song Abundance in Millets during his four-day visit to the US in June this year.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shakib steers B'desh to victory amid 'time out' drama
Shakib steers B'desh to victory amid 'time out' drama

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, in New Delhi, on Monday.

With Samariya India gets CIC after a month, but 6 openings remain
With Samariya India gets CIC after a month, but 6 openings remain

Samariya, the first Dalit to have been appointed to the post, was working as information commissioner in the transparency panel Central Information Commission (CIC). A 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Telangana...

Odd-even scheme returns in Delhi from Nov 13-20; in-person classes suspended
Odd-even scheme returns in Delhi from Nov 13-20; in-person classes suspended

With Delhi recording air pollution levels seven to eight times above safe standards on Monday, the city government announced the return of its flagship odd-even scheme after four years anticipating further deterioration of air quality...

Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 1% on gains in IT, banking shares
Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 1% on gains in IT, banking shares

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers. State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and Titan were...

What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Fish
What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Fish

Those who don't eat fish may include alternatives like chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts, soybeans and kidney beans, which are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and offer major health benefits, says Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances