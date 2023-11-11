Six arrested for electrocution deaths of two elephants in Odisha

Six arrested for electrocution deaths of two elephants in OdishaNovember 11, 2023 00:22
Six people have been arrested for the electrocution deaths of two elephants in separate incidents in Odisha's Keonjhar and Dhenkanal districts, officials said on Friday.
Four people were arrested for the death of a tusker in Telkoi in Salleikla block of Keonjhar district.
The carcass of the tusker was found near a paddy field on Friday morning.
Preliminary probe found out that the accused had illegally laid down electric wires to protect their crops, a forest official said.
The carcass of another tusker was found at Khajuriakata section of Hindol forest range in Dhenkanal forest division on Wednesday morning.
The elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire, according to the post-mortem examination report, said Dhenkanal DFO Sumit Kar.
Two persons were picked up from their village on Wednesday and later, during interrogation, they admitted to having laid down electric wire to poach wild animals, said Kar. -- PTI
