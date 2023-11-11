RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sharad Pawar unwell, doctors advise rest
November 11, 2023  23:33
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar felt unwell during a meeting at his hometown Baramati on Saturday evening and advised rest by doctors, party sources said. 

Pawar was attending a meeting at Vidya Pratishthan, a trust controlled by his family, when he felt unwell and was immediately examined by doctors, they said. 

The 82-year-old leader was in Baramati for Diwali. 

His scheduled visit to Purandar in Pune district on Sunday was cancelled, sources added.
