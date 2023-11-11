Outrage in Dausa as sub-inspector rapes minor girl

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a police sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Friday, police said.





According to Additional Superintendent of Police Dausa Bajrang Singh, the accused has been identified as Bhupendra.





A case has been registered into the matter, and the accused has been arrested.





The incident has sparked public outrage.





Visuals from Dausa showed a large number of people protesting outside Rahuwas police station in the Lalsot area.





Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party president C P Joshi condemned the incident and demanded strict punishment for the accused. -- ANI

