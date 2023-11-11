Israel, Hamas negotiate hostage release proposals

Israel and Hamas are currently negotiating two hostage release proposals, one involving a small number of people to be released, and the other involves the release of 100 or more civilians held in Gaza, as per officials, The New York Times reported.





The Hamas terror group has over 240 hostages captivated in Gaza, according to Israeli officials, adding that a little less than half of them are civilians, and the larger deal negotiated would involve the release of all of those civilians.





According to the first proposal, Hamas would have to release 10 to 20 civilian hostages, including Israeli women and children as well as foreigners, including Americans, and in exchange, Israel will put a brief pause in hostilities, according to one of the officials.





It would be followed by a larger release of about 100 civilians if both of them agreed.





Although Hamas has refused to release any of the military-age Israeli men held in Gaza, the officials said.





Additionally, in exchange for releasing all civilians, Hamas is asking for a brief pause, along with more humanitarian aid, fuel for hospitals and the release of women and children in Israeli prisons, the official added.





However, Israeli authorities have expressed uncertainty about releasing their prisoners, reported The New York Times.





Qatar, which hosts the political offices of Hamas, has been the main mediator in these talks, along with senior US officials.





Moreover, US officials have supported the offered proposal of Israel pausing its attacks in Gaza for a hostage release, adding that this would allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and the hostages to leave after their capture. -- ANI





IMAGE: Israeli soldiers stand amid rubble in the northern Gaza Strip, on November 8, 2023. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

